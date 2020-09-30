BATWOMAN Casts DAREDEVIL & MINDHUNTER Actor Alex Morf As Unpredictable Batman Villain Victor Zsasz

With a kickass new heroine under the cowl, Batwoman is bolstering its rogues gallery this season by adding the psychotic Victor Zsasz to the mix, played by Daredevil and Gotham alum Alex Morf.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Alex Morf (Daredevil; Gotham; Mindhunter) has joined the cast of Batwoman season two as the classic Batman villain Victor Zsasz, who is being described as ″a charismatic, skilled hitman with high, unpredictable energy. He proudly carves tally marks onto his skin for every victim he kills."

Morf is the latest actor to tackle the role in live-action, following Tim Booth in Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins, Anthony Carrigan in FOX's Gotham, and Chris Messina in Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Further details are currently unavailable.

Javicia Leslie will headline the second season as Ryan Wilder with returning main cast members Rachel Skarsten (Alice), Meagan Tandy (Sophie Moore), Nicole Kang (Mary Hamilton), Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox), and Dougray Scott (Jacob Kane).

Currently confirmed recurring and guest stars include Shivani Ghai (Safiyah Sohail), Christina Wolfe (Julia Pennyworth), Gabriel Mann (Hush), Leah Gibson (The Whisper), and Nathan Owens (Ocean).

Kate Kane never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante, but with Batman missing and the city in despair, Kate has armed herself with a passion for social justice and an arsenal of high tech weapons, soaring through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. At the end of the first season, Crows Commander Jacob Kane has declared a war on Batwoman, forcing everyone around them to choose sides. Meanwhile, Batwoman’s arch-nemesis Alice is focused on acquiring the one thing that can take down the Bat, pulling off her most devious plan yet with the help of Bruce Wayne’s former best friend Tommy Elliot, now terrorizing the city as the villain Hush. Season two kicks off with a major game-changer that will alter Gotham and The Bat Team forever.

As the dust settles, Batwoman has everything working against her – including the recently escaped rogues’ gallery of villains – and everyone will come to see her in a whole new light. Alice meets her match when she becomes entangled with a dangerous foe from her past who knows exactly how to prey on her vulnerabilities. As Luke and Mary find their footing as sidekicks, a romance will shake up their dynamic. Meanwhile, Sophie and Julia’s budding relationship will face its first real test and make Sophie question everything she thought she knew to be true.

