BATWOMAN Casts GOD FRIENDED ME Star Javicia Leslie As The CW's New Caped Crusader

It's been confirmed that Black and openly bisexual God Friended Me star Javicia Leslie has been cast as Ryan Wilder, a.k.a. The CW's new Scarlet Knight, in the upcoming second season of Batwoman ...

Deadline has confirmed that God Friended Me star Javicia Leslie has been cast as the new Batwoman following Ruby Rose's shock departure. As was previously reported, the actress will play a newly created character called Ryan Wilder, and is set to make her debut as Gotham City's Caped Crusader when the show returns to The CW next January.

God Friended Me is a CBS series produced by Greg Berlanti, so he didn't have to look far for the actress.

"I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a statement confirming the news.

The character of Ryan Wilder is described as likeable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.

Leslie's previous credits include The Family Business and Always a Bridesmaid, though this is arguably her biggest role to date. Casting both a Black actress and an openly bisexual woman to play Batwoman definitely points to the series being committed to diversity, and fans will now no doubt be eagerly anticipating seeing her suited up as the Scarlet Knight.

The big question, however, is whether the show can successfully move on from Kate Kane, and if fans will be interested in a version of the series which potentially has fewer Batman connections.