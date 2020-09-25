BATWOMAN: Get Your First Official Look At Javicia Leslie Under The Cowl In A New Photo

With filming on season two fully underway (and new set photos surfacing daily), new Batwoman star Javicia Leslie has shared a first official look at her character, Ryan Wilder, in costume as the new protector of Gotham City!

The photo is from her initial screen test, so this was very likely taken the first time she ever tried on the wig, cowl and complete suit, which seems to be identical to the one Ruby Rose (Kane Kane) wore in season one. Leslie does note that her character will indeed be putting her own spin on the Batsuit at some point during the season.

While they'll be a new superheroine under the cowl, the main cast will remain largely the same as Rachel Skarsten (Alice), Meagan Tandy (Sophie Moore), Nicole Kang (Mary Hamilton), Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox), and Dougray Scott (Jacob Kane) are all set to return.

Currently confirmed recurring and guest stars include Shivani Ghai (Safiyah Sohail), Christina Wolfe (Julia Pennyworth), Gabriel Mann (Hush), Leah Gibson (The Whisper), and Nathan Owens (Ocean).

Kate Kane never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante, but with Batman missing and the city in despair, Kate has armed herself with a passion for social justice and an arsenal of high tech weapons, soaring through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. At the end of the first season, Crows Commander Jacob Kane has declared a war on Batwoman, forcing everyone around them to choose sides. Meanwhile, Batwoman’s arch-nemesis Alice is focused on acquiring the one thing that can take down the Bat, pulling off her most devious plan yet with the help of Bruce Wayne’s former best friend Tommy Elliot, now terrorizing the city as the villain Hush. Season two kicks off with a major game-changer that will alter Gotham and The Bat Team forever. As the dust settles, Batwoman has everything working against her – including the recently escaped rogues’ gallery of villains – and everyone will come to see her in a whole new light. Alice meets her match when she becomes entangled with a dangerous foe from her past who knows exactly how to prey on her vulnerabilities. As Luke and Mary find their footing as sidekicks, a romance will shake up their dynamic. Meanwhile, Sophie and Julia’s budding relationship will face its first real test and make Sophie question everything she thought she knew to be true.

Batwoman features:

Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman

Rachel Skarsten as Beth Kane/Alice

Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore

Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton

Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox