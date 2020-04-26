BATWOMAN Goes Clubbing In The New Promo For Season 1, Episode 18: "If You Believe In Me, I'll Believe in You"

After an extended hiatus, Batwoman returned tonight with a brand new episode and next week, it looks like Batwoman, Luke and Julia are going to be cutting loose on an undercover mission.

While only Batwoman aired this week, next week will see The CW's Sunday programming schedule regain some sense of normalcy as Supergirl will also be back with a brand new episode, which will be an extra special installment as it will mark series star Melissa Benoist's directorial debut.

As for Batwoman, she'll have her hands full with an undercover mission, that will also involve Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (Christina Wolfe), as she races to recover one of the most important items from her famous cousin's arsenal.

Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) will continue to plot her next move at Arkham and gets an unexpected visitor when Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) shows up, seeking her assistance. Plus, Mary (Nicole Kang) tries her best to impress Kate and Sophie (Megan Tandy) gets closer to a co-worker.





"If You Believe In Me, I'll Believe in You" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)



WHO CAN YOU TRUST? - Batwoman (Ruby Rose) enlists Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) for an undercover mission to recover one of the most important items from her cousin's arsenal. While Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues developing her devious plans within Arkham's walls, she gets an unexpected visit from Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) who needs her help. Meanwhile, Mary (Nicole Kang) tries to prove herself to Kate. As Sophie (Meagan Tandy) gets closer to a co-worker, Kate reunites with an old flame. James Bamford directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash (#118). Original airdate 5/3/2020. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

