BATWOMAN Goes To War In The New Promo For Season 1 Finale: "O, Mouse!"

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Batwoman will see its freshman season cut short, but next week's finale is still shaping up to be quite a big one as Kate finds herself at war with her father!

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The CW was forced to cut the currently airing seasons of Batwoman, Supergirl, and The Flash short, meaning the next episodes of each respective show will serve as a premature season finale and will likely be the final new installments we get to see until this fall.

However, their ability to resume production will depend on the status of the ever-evolving coronavirus pandemic and, of course, on whether or not proper safety measures have been installed on set and at any potential filming location.

As for the season finale of Batwoman, the episode will see Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) finally go to war with the one person she least expected: Commander Kane (Dougray Scott).





"O, Mouse!" - SEASON FINALE



SEASON FINALE - When one of Gotham's former heroes returns to his old stomping grounds to settle a score, both Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) find themselves on the defensive. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has uncovered what could finally take down Batwoman, but she is losing hold on her henchman Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) and Hush (guest star Gabriel Mann), sending her spiraling into her most wicked self. Luke (Camrus Johnson) immediately focuses on finding a way to protect Batwoman from Alice, and Mary (Nicole Kang) has a chance to be the sister Kate has needed all along. New information surfaces, forcing Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) to warn Sophie (Meagan Tandy) about the person pulling the strings. And in a final standoff, when Commander Kane refuses to retreat from his war on Batwoman, Kate may find herself more than heartbroken by her father's choices. Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Holly Henderson and Don Whitehead (#120). Original airdate 5/17/2020.

