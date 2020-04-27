BATWOMAN Just Revealed The Fate Of The Arrowverse's Joker And Dropped Some Big Batman Hints

During last night's episode of Batwoman , some major hints were dropped both about the fate of the Arrowverse's version of The Joker and Batman's whereabout were revealed. Read on for details...

The Arrowverse's Gotham City was introduced fairly late in the day, and there have been questions from fans about why The Joker has never reared his ugly head in Batwoman. During last night's episode of Batwoman, Kate Kane was shown to be struggling to continue her superhero activities after murdering Dr. August Cartwright, the man who kidnapped her sister Beth.

During a heated argument with Luke Fox, Kate talked about breaking Batman's "no-kill" rule, and he responded by saying, "Ever wonder why the Joker hasn't reared his head in five years? He's not in Arkham, Kate. Both you and Bruce stared into the abyss."

That's a strong hint the Caped Crusader actually put the Clown Prince of Crime down once and for all, and likely explains why Bruce Wayne vanished. According to Luke, The Joker's death took place five years prior to the events of Batwoman, whereas Batman vanished three years ago.

Common sense says that what he did stuck with him all that time, and it's going to be interesting finding out whether this is something The CW series ever addresses a little more directly.

Unfortunately, with Batman off limits to the network, we may never get to learn more about what happened to him or The Joker. We'll just have to wait and see, but this episode definitely dropped some big hints about both Batman's disappearance and why Kate has never faced that iconic villain.

What did you guys think about this revelation in last night's Batwoman?