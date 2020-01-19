BATWOMAN Needs To Find Alice In The New Promo For Season 1, Episode 11: "An Un-Birthday Present"







"An Un-Birthday Present" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)



MAKE A WISH - On the Kane sisters' birthday, Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) contend with demons from the past, and an unexpected guest makes a surprise appearance in Gotham. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson and guest starring Sam Littlefield. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (#111). Original airdate 1/26/2020. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

