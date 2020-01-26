BATWOMAN: One Must Die In The New Promo For Season 1, Episode 12: "Take Your Choice"

With the Super Bowl and Oscars coming up, Batwoman won't return with a brand new episode until mid-February, but gear up for a big hour as Kate is left to make a big decision about Beth and Alice.

It's still too early for any photos or an episode description, but the new promo does feature plenty of footage from the upcoming episode, which is expected to air on February 16.





"Take Your Choice" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)



TBD.

Batwoman -- "Tell Me the Truth" -- Image Number: BWN107a_0001.jpg -- Pictured: Sam Littlefield as Mouse -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Tell Me the Truth" -- Image Number: BWN107a_0044.jpg -- Pictured: Rachel Skarsten as Alice -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Tell Me the Truth" -- Image Number: BWN107a_0086.jpg -- Pictured: Garfield Wilson as The Rifle -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Tell Me the Truth" -- Image Number: BWN107a_0215.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Tell Me the Truth" -- Image Number: BWN107a_0215.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Tell Me the Truth" -- Image Number: BWN107a_0215.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Tell Me the Truth" -- Image Number: BWN107a_0215.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

