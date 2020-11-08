BATWOMAN: Ruby Rose Opens Up About Her "Tough" Decision To Leave The CW Series

Former Batwoman star Ruby Rose has talked more about her decision to leave the role of The CW's Scarlet Knight behind, explaining how an on-set injury and COVID-19 factored into that. Check it out...

There have been a lot of unexpected news stories this year, though one of the most surprising came when it was revealed that Ruby Rose had decided to step down as Batwoman's Kate Kane. There have been a lot of conflicting reports about what led to that, some of which paint Rose as being in the wrong and others that indicate The CW didn't treat her as well as they should.

Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rose has elaborated on her decision and points to an on-set accident in 2019 being the beginning of the end of her time in the Arrowverse.

"Being the lead of a superhero show is tough. [Laughs] Being the lead in anything is tough," the actress tells the site. "But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery. I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn't the best idea. Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work, so it was definitely made more difficult by that."

Rose went on to talk about how much she enjoyed her experience working on Batwoman before alluding to some issues behind the scenes. "I'm proud of myself for working under sort of interesting circumstances, you know, with the recovery and all. I would definitely do [TV] again. I just think that it was also time for me to take a break to fully heal and then return."

It also appears as if her decision wasn't solely down to this unspecified injury. "It wasn't so much [the injury], especially because after we wrapped up we didn't get to finish the real finale because of COVID. You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do."

"I think for both [me and the producers], it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things. I respect them so much and they've been so respectful to me."

It certainly doesn't sound like there's much in the way of bad blood there, but it does seem possible Rose was rushed back to work before she was ready (which is likely given the demanding nature of a 22-episode series like Batwoman). That might just have been the beginning of the end for the actress on The CW series, though it still feels like there's more to this one than meets the eye.

Whether we'll ever learn the full story obviously remains to be seen, but the Arrowverse now has a new Batwoman in the form of Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder.