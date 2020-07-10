BATWOMAN: Ruby Rose Talks More About Her Decision To Leave The Series Being A Mutual One

Former Batwoman star Ruby Rose has opened up about what led to her walking away from the role of Kate Kane, and it definitely sounds like both she and Warner Bros. decided her departure was for the best...

Ruby Rose was a guest on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show to promote her new movie The Doorman, and the subject of her shocking decision to talk away from Batwoman understandably came up.

There have been rumblings that the actress didn't enjoy the demanding schedule that came with playing the Scarlet Knight, and that her attitude on set became problematic for everyone involved. That's just online scuttlebutt, of course, and Rose elaborates on what actually happened in the video below.

"It wasn't that," the actress said when asked about whether her neck injury played into her decision. "I mean, that definitely made going back to work so quickly tricky. They really accommodated trying to help me out the best they could, going back so early. We wanted to obviously meet the release date of the show. I think what played a bigger part was more, we got shut down early. We didn't get to finish the first season, which is such a shame, especially for a first season show."

"We all kind of thought about where we're at and, and, and so did Warner Bros. and Greg Berlanti, and we were discussing the show...and we sort of mutually agreed that probably what was best for the show, at the time, was they go in a different direction and I go in a different direction."

"I do believe that that's what was best for the show," Rose said of her decision to hang up her cape and cowl. "And I think that everything we set out to do, we accomplished, and I feel like as far as Kate’s story, it kind of made sense now that handing over the mantle to somebody else would be a very sort of creative process for the producers and for the show. And then for myself, of course, saying goodbye to that character is sad, but I also am excited for everything else that's coming up."

It's hard to escape the feeling that there's more to this situation than meets the eye, but chances are we'll never get the full story. As of right now, Rose has definitely cleared the air to some extent.

Check out the full interview below:

