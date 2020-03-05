BATWOMAN: Say Hello To Hush In The New Promo For Season 1, Episode 19: "A Secret Kept From All the Rest"

Next week, Kate Kane is finds herself dealing with someone's betrayal and starts questioning the loyalty of everyone around her just when she needs them most. Meanwhile, Luke & Julia go missing.

Next week, Batwoman introduces one of Batman's most iconic villains as Hush arrives in Gotham to cause all kinds of trouble for Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) and her team, but before she can get on the case, it looks like he'll first catch the eye of Commander Kane (Dougray Scott), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and the Crows.

Meanwhile, Kate will also be dealing iwth a recent betrayal that sends her on a downward spiral as she begins questioning the loyalty of everyone around her just when she needs them most.





"A Secret Kept From All the Rest" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)



CRACKING THE CODE - When members of Gotham's intelligentsia begin disappearing, Commander Kane (Dougray Scott), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and the Crows go searching for the newest homicidal threat to the city. In the meantime, Kate (Ruby Rose) is consumed with someone's betrayal and starts questioning the loyalty of everyone around her just when she needs them most. So when Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) go missing, Batwoman must rely on Mary (Nicole Kang) and a former foe to deploy her rescue mission. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) enlists Tommy Elliot (guest star Gabriel Mann) to help acquire an elusive item that her sister also seeks. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and Kelly Larson (#119). Original airdate 5/10/2020.

Kate Kane never planned to be Gotham's new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob's first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore. Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane, who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate -- the daughter he still has -- at a distance. But Kate is a woman who's done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she'll have to become the one thing her father loathes -- a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary, and the crafty Luke Fox, the son of Wayne Enterprises' tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice, who's always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope.