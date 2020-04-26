BATWOMAN Season 1, Episode 18 Stills "If You Believe In Me, I’ll Believe In You" Released

Batwoman's first season is continuing to play out on the CW despite current world events, and in the next instalment of the series, an old flame will return to Kate Kane's life, and Julia Pennyworth is back in Gotham. We also get to see the new Dark Knight in chains and at the mercy of a gangster.

However, perhaps most noteworthy is the fact that Arrowverse veteran James Bamford is directing the episode, and you just know that should mean we'll get some killer action scenes.

Here's the synopsis for the episode which is titled "If You Believe In Me, I’ll Believe In You":

WHO CAN YOU TRUST? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) enlists Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) for an undercover mission to recover one of the most important items from her cousin’s arsenal. While Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues developing her devious plans within Arkham’s walls, she gets an unexpected visit from Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) who needs her help. Meanwhile, Mary (Nicole Kang) tries to prove herself to Kate. As Sophie (Meagan Tandy) gets closer to a co-worker, Kate reunites with an old flame. James Bamford directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash (#118). Original airdate 5/3/2020.

To check out these stills from the next episode of Batwoman, hit the "Next" button below.



Batwoman -- "If You Believe In Me, I'll Believe In You" -- Image Number: BWN118a_0001b -- Pictured: Brianne Howey as Reagan -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

