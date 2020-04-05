BATWOMAN Season 1, Episode 19 "A Secret Kept From All The Rest" Stills Released Featuring Hush

It's thought that the May 10th episode of Batwoman could serve as the finale due to the COVID-19 pandemic bringing production to a halt. If that is the case, then we're clearly in for a treat as classic Batman villain Hush makes his presence in Gotham City felt in a major way.

We caught a promo for the episode last night, but this fresh batch of official images offers a detailed look at Hush, and it's fair to say that The CW has delivered a comic accurate take on the villain.

Elsewhere in these images, it appears Kate Kane is jealous as Julian Pennyworth gets closer to Sophie.

Here's the synopsis for this episode of Batwoman which is titled "A Secret Kept From All The Rest":

CRACKING THE CODE – When members of Gotham’s intelligentsia begin disappearing, Commander Kane (Dougray Scott), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and the Crows go searching for the newest homicidal threat to the city. In the meantime, Kate (Ruby Rose) is consumed with someone’s betrayal and starts questioning the loyalty of everyone around her just when she needs them most. So when Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) go missing, Batwoman must rely on Mary (Nicole Kang) and a former foe to deploy her rescue mission. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) enlists Tommy Elliot (guest star Gabriel Mann) to help acquire an elusive item that her sister also seeks. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and Kelly Larson (#119). Original airdate 5/10/2020.

Batwoman -- A Secret Kept From All The Rest -- Pictured: Gabriel Mann as Hush


