BATWOMAN Season 1 Finale Stills And Description For "O, Mouse!" Released

Just like The Flash, COVID-19 has forced Batwoman to end its season early, and the twentieth episode will now be its finale. As a result, we have no idea whether we're getting a satisfying ending, but we can safely say that Gotham City's new Caped Crusader is going to have her hands full!

Titled "O, Mouse!", we're going to see one of Gotham's former heroes return (there's no word on who it might be), while Hush - who we get a great look at in the gallery below - is also on the warpath.

Here's the officially released synopsis from The CW:

SEASON FINALE – When one of Gotham’s former heroes returns to his old stomping grounds to settle a score, both Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) find themselves on the defensive. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has uncovered what could finally take down Batwoman, but she is losing hold on her henchman Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) and Hush (guest star Gabriel Mann), sending her spiraling into her most wicked self. Luke (Camrus Johnson) immediately focuses on finding a way to protect Batwoman from Alice, and Mary (Nicole Kang) has a chance to be the sister Kate has needed all along. New information surfaces, forcing Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) to warn Sophie (Meagan Tandy) about the person pulling the strings. And in a final standoff, when Commander Kane refuses to retreat from his war on Batwoman, Kate may find herself more than heartbroken by her father’s choices. Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Holly Henderson and Don Whitehead (#120). Original airdate 5/17/2020.

To check out these new stills from Batwoman, all you guys need to do is hit the "Next" button below!



Batwoman -- ÒO, Mouse!Ó -- Image Number: BWN120a_0040r -- Pictured (L - R): Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

