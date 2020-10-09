BATWOMAN Season 2 Adds DOMINION Actress Shivaani Ghai In A Major Recurring Role

The upcoming second season of The CW's Batwoman has cast another major role, as British actress Shivaani Ghai ( Dominion, The Catch ) has joined the DC TV series as ruler of Coryana, Safiyah Sohail...

The upcoming second season of The CW's Batwoman has added a new recurring cast member in the form of Dominion actress Shivaani Ghai, who will play a former lover of Kate Kane whose appearance was teased in Season 1.

According to Deadline, Ghai has been cast as Safiyah Sohail, a pirate who was romantically linked to Batwoman in the comics.

This take on the character is described as "the fiercely protective ruler of a small community on the island of Coryana. A woman with as many enemies as aliases, she is compassionate and charismatic with both physical and psychological prowess. She is beloved by her people and will stop at nothing to protect what’s hers. No one goes unnoticed by Safiyah, specifically when it comes to those who have encountered the Desert Rose."

As we know, Ruby Rose's Kate Kane will not return for Season 2, with Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder taking up the mantle of Gotham's Scarlet Knight. It remains to be seen how Safiyah will factor into the plot in Kane's absence.

Ghai's other TV credits include ABC’s The Catch and HBO’s Five Days. She has also appeared in movies such as London Has Fallen, Cleanskin and Fireflies.