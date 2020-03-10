BATWOMAN Season 2 Reportedly Looking To Cast Amygdala Ahead Of The CW Show's Return

With Javicia Leslie set to take over as Gotham City's Scarlet Knight, it seems another villain has been added to her rogues' gallery in the form of Amygdala. Find out more details on that after the jump...

Batwoman season two recently added Victor Zsasz to the series, and it now seems another big threat to Ryan Wilder is coming to Gotham City. According to Full Circle Cinema, The CW show is currently in the process of trying to cast Amygdala, a relatively obscure creation from the comic books.

Dreamed up by Alan Grant and Norm Breyfogle in the pages of 1992's Batman: Shadow of the Bat #3, Aaron Helzinger underwent surgery to have his amygdala removed, only to become mentally unstable with frequent bouts of homicidal rage. He'd then undergo a transformation which saw him gain superhuman strength that ensured he was a very real threat to Batman.

It's said that an actor of any ethnicity in their 30s - 40s is being sought after to play the villain, and seeing as Zsasz and Amygdala have frequently worked together in the comics, that could tell us everything we need to know about what role the villain will end up playing in Batwoman.

The show isn't expected to return to The CW until next January along with the other DC TV shows. Shooting recently started on season two, though star Javicia Leslie hasn't been spotted in her new Batsuit yet (she has, however, been seen decked out in the one Ruby Rose donned in season one).

Are you excited to see a live-action version of Amygdala in Batwoman?