BATWOMAN Season 2 Will Write Out, Rather Than Kill Off, Kate Kane According To Showrunner Caroline Dries

Despite reports that the plan is for Ruby Rose's Kate Kane to be killed off in season two of Batwoman , showrunner Caroline Dries has said she has no interest in the "Bury Your Gays" trope. Check it out...

Kate Kane will no longer be part of the Arrowverse when Batwoman returns next year, but it doesn't sound like showrunner Caroline Dries has any intention of killing the character off. In a recent social media post, she debunked yesterday's rumour that Bruce Wayne's cousin will die in the CW series, and vowed not to follow the widely criticised "Bury Your Gays" TV trope.

"As a lesbian who’s been working as a writer for the past 15 years, I’m well aware of the ‘Bury Your Gays’ trope and I have no interest in participating in it," she explains. "Like you, I Love Kate Kane...We’ll never erase her. In fact, her disappearance will be one of the mysteries of Season 2."

Batman's disappearance has also been a big mystery in Batwoman, so the fact that another Caped Crusader is now set to vanish is a strange decision (unless, of course, the two instances are linked). What we do know is that Ruby Rose's time as the character has reached its end, and a newly created character - Ryan Wilder - will be suiting up in her place.

Killing Kate Kane off clearly isn't an option for Batwoman, so it will be interesting seeing how the series addresses this, especially after the way the shortened first season of the show ended.

