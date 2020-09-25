BATWOMAN Set Photos Give Us A First Look At Javicia Leslie In Costume As The Scarlet Knight

We've seen new Batwoman Javicia Leslie in civilian clothes on the Vancouver set of the CW series already, but these latest photos provide our first look at her character Ryan Wilder in full costume...

We still haven't seen an official image of Javicia Leslie as the new Batwoman, but that might be coming our way a little sooner than planned now that these revealing set pics have found their way online!

Leslie was spotted in plainclothes on the Vancouver set earlier this week, but now thanks to Canadagraphs we have our first look at the actress in full costume as Gotham's new Scarlet Knight.

Most of the photos are a little blurry, but the Batsuit appears to be pretty much the same as the one Ruby Rose donned as Kate Kane in the first season - which makes sense considering Ryan Wilder is expected to inherit the outfit directly from her predecessor.

We won't be posting the images for copyright reasons, but you can click HERE to check them out.

Interestingly, the photographer says he heard crew members on set talking about The Batmobile, before spotting Leslie getting out of a car covered in motion capture tags and appearing to commandeer a bus.

What do you guys make of this first glimpse of Leslie in the Batsuit? Drop us a comment in the usual place. Season 2 of Batwoman is set to premiere on The CW early next year.