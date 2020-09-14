BATWOMAN Star Javicia Leslie Details What Makes Ryan Wilder Different To Ruby Rose's Kate Kane

Batwoman season 2 promises to be unrecognizable with a new hero beneath the Scarlet Knight's cowl, and star Javicia Leslie has now shared insight into the differences between Ryan Wilder and Kate Kane!

Following the unexpected departure of Ruby Rose from season 2 of Batwoman, a different character will don the cape and cowl to protect Gotham City. Plans for Kate Kane are unclear, though it sounds like the plan is for her to disappear similar to Bruce Wayne before the events of the show's first season.

Talking during a Batwoman panel at DC FanDome on Saturday, new lead Javicia Leslie - who plays newly created character Ryan Wilder - addressed what makes the two women different.

Leslie explained that Ryan will struggle to get on with the Kane family, mostly because of their very different backgrounds. "The difference between Kate Kane and Ryan is like, Kate Kane was groomed," the actress explains. "She comes from wealth and she comes from status, while Ryan didn't have anything growing up. So I don't see them having a connection at all, and I see that as having a huge influence on a lot of the tension between Ryan and the Kane family."

Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries also shared insight into what Ryan brings to the CWVerse. "There’s going to be just this swirl of emotions surrounding Kate's disappearance, and obviously, Jacob doesn’t like vigilantes." She adds that Ryan will "ironically, ultimately unite the Kane family, whether or not they realize it. There are all these strands of connection that she brings to them that allows them to continue interacting and have changing dynamics."

It's impossible not to be intrigued by what Batwoman has in store for its new lead, but how well the show manages to explain Kate's disappearance will likely what keeps, or alienates, fans of the series.

Click HERE for more Batwoman news from CBM!