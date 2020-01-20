BATWOMAN: The Caped Crusader Underwent A Shocking Status Quo Change During Last Night's Episode

"Earth-Prime" is a very different place following the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths
and we started feeling that in a big way during last night's episode of Batwoman
and Supergirl
.
In the case of the former, Kate Kane made the shocking decision to reveal the truth about Batwoman's sexual orientation to Gotham City. The midseason premiere (written by showrunner Caroline Dries and titled "How Queer Everything Is Today!") saw the Dark Knight reveal that she's a lesbian after hearing about a teenager whose parents refused to accept her sexual identity.
She decided to come out in the pages of CatCo and now that they live on the same world, it was Kara Danvers who penned the article revealing this key detail about Gotham City's Caped Crusader.
This was only glimpsed in the episode but here's the magazine cover revealing Batwoman's sexuality:
