BATWOMAN: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON Coming To Blu-Ray On August 14; Bonus Features Revealed

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced that Batwoman: The Complete First Season will be available on home release from August 14. The Blu-ray will also include a bonus disc with all five episodes of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

Check out the cover art and a full list of bonus features below.

BATWOMAN: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON Blu-rayTM includes a Limited-Edition Bonus Disc with All Five Episodes of the DC Crossover Event Crisis on Infinite Earths and 6 Crossover Bonus Features! BATWOMAN: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON will be available to own on Blu-rayTM and DVD from 14th August. BATWOMAN: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON stars Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black, John Wick: Chapter 2), Rachel Skarsten (Birds of Prey, Reign), Meagan Tandy (unREAL, Teen Wolf), Nicole Kang (You), Camrus Johnson (The Sun Is Also A Star), Elizabeth Anweis (NCIS: Los Angeles, 9-1-1), and Dougray Scott (Departure, Snatch). Based on the characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, Batwoman is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Stargirl, The Flash, Titans) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). SYNOPSIS Kate Kane never planned to be Gotham's new vigilante. After Batman disappeared, Gotham was in despair… until she returned. Armed with a passion for justice and a flair for speaking her mind, she soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before becoming Gotham's symbol of hope BLU-RAY & DVD FEATURES Featurette: The Best of DC TV's Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2019-See the best highlights from the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con panels of The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning and the upcoming hit show, Batwoman!

