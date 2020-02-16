BATWOMAN: There's A Vampire On The Loose In The New Promo For Season 1, Episode 13: "Drink Me"
After a few weeks off, Batwoman returned tonight with a kickass episode and next week, the series continues to up the ante as the Bat (Ruby Rose) finds herself up against a literal vampire, who has been sucking blood and taking lives all across Gotham City.
Next week, Batwoman finds herself up against a formidable new villain when a vampire gets loose in Gotham City and begins piling up victims. Meanwhile, Sophie tells the hero to stay away.
Meanwhile, Kate's homelife also gets a little complicated when Sophie (Meagan Tandy) tells her alter-ego to stay away from her as their frequent interactions could ultimately cause her problems at work.
"Drink Me" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)
BEING A HERO IS DRAINING - A new villain sinks her teeth into Gotham and The Hold Up opens in grand fashion. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) reluctantly requests that Batwoman (Ruby Rose) keep her distance knowing their interactions could compromise her career. Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson also star. Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy (#113). Original airdate 2/23/2020. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
Kate Kane never planned to be Gotham's new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob's first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore. Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane, who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate -- the daughter he still has -- at a distance. But Kate is a woman who's done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she'll have to become the one thing her father loathes -- a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary, and the crafty Luke Fox, the son of Wayne Enterprises' tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice, who's always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope.
Batwoman features:
Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman
Rachel Skarsten as Alice
Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore
Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton
Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox
Elizabeth Anweis as Catherine Hamilton-Kane
Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane
Batwoman returns with an all-new episode on February 23
