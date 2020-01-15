BATWOMAN Unmasks In The New Promo For Season 1, Episode 10: "How Queer Everything Is Today!"

After playing a vital part in bringing the Crisis on Infinite Earths to a close, Kate Kate returns to Gotham and finds herself on the trail of a vampire, while Alice also resurfaces with a new plan.

Batwoman and Supergirl.



The former will feature a big confrontation between Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten), and the photos do seemingly confirm that Kate will be unmasking in front of her long lost sister, which is a decision that should have huge ramifications moving forward.





"How Queer Everything Is Today!" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)



AFTERMATH - While Gotham busies itself reacting to Batwoman's (Ruby Rose) awkward encounter, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) celebrates her ultimate act of vengeance with Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield). A devastated Mary (Nicole Kang) focuses on Jacob Kane's (Dougray Scott) trial, while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) seeks advice about her love life from someone unexpected. As they tackle the newest threat to Gotham, Luke (Camrus Johnson) prioritizes protecting Batwoman's secret, and Kate must decide what she is willing to do to honor Batwoman's identity...and her own. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Caroline Dries (#110). Original airdate 1/19/2020.

Batwoman -- "Tell Me the Truth" -- Image Number: BWN107a_0001.jpg -- Pictured: Sam Littlefield as Mouse -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Tell Me the Truth" -- Image Number: BWN107a_0044.jpg -- Pictured: Rachel Skarsten as Alice -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Tell Me the Truth" -- Image Number: BWN107a_0086.jpg -- Pictured: Garfield Wilson as The Rifle -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Tell Me the Truth" -- Image Number: BWN107a_0215.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman and Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Tell Me the Truth" -- Image Number: BWN107b_0039.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane and Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton -- Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Tell Me the Truth" -- Image Number: BWN107b_0047.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ruby Rose as Kate Kane and Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton -- Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Tell Me the Truth" -- Image Number: BWN107b_0062.jpg -- Pictured: Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton -- Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Batwoman -- "Tell Me the Truth" -- Image Number: BWN107b_0074.jpg -- Pictured: Ruby Rose as Kate Kane -- Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

