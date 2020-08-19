DC FANDOME Poster Includes A Possible First Look At Javicia Leslie's BATWOMAN Courtesy Of Jim Lee

Comic book artist and DC Comics publisher Jim Lee has shared a poster for the upcoming DC FanDome event which reveals a possible first look at what Javicia Leslie will look like suited up as Batwoman...

Artwork shared by DC Publisher Jim Lee appears to provide a first look at Javicia Leslie's Scarlet Knight in season two of Batwoman. Used to promote this Saturday's DC FanDome event, the hero can be seen front and centre, and there are some noteworthy changes to the costume.

While it's definitely similar to the one worn by Ruby Rose's Kate Kane, the gauntlets are different, the mask appears to have undergone some changes, and the wig is now curly instead of straight.

Common sense says that an official suit reveal will be shared at the panel for Batwoman which takes place on Saturday, and it seems unlikely Lee would just create his own version. As a result, this is almost certainly our first look at the updated appearance for the Caped Crusader, and it's pretty badass!

Ryan Wilder, the Arrowverse's new Batwoman, is an original creation and, based on what little we know about season two ahead of its return to The CW next year, the mystery surrounding Kate's disappearance will factor heavily into proceedings (hopefully more than Bruce Wayne's did in season one).

Check out this first look at the new Batwoman below:

