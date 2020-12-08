Former BATWOMAN Ruby Rose Lends Her Support To New Scarlet Knight Actress Javicia Leslie

Ruby Rose is done with Batwoman , but the actress is both proud of being able to play the DC Comics superhero, and excited to see what Javicia Leslie brings to the table as the mysterious Ryan Wilder!

Yesterday, ex-Batwoman star Ruby Rose elaborated on her decision to leave the role of the CW's Caped Crusader behind. Now, further remarks from her interview with Entertainment Weekly sees the actress reflect on her legacy as the hero and what she believes replacement Javicia Leslie will bring to the role.

"I think it was actually a beautiful way to do something, especially since that was the first time it's ever been done — the first time Batwoman has ever been played in live-action and that she was LGBTQ," Rose says of getting the opportunity to play the DC Comcis character. "I'm very honored to have been able to play her."

Asked if she has any advice for Javicia Leslie, who will portray the new Batwoman Ryan Wilder, Rose didn't feel the need to impart any wisdom as she's confident the actress will do great.

"None! I think she definitely knows what she's doing and she seems fantastic," Rose exclaims. "I think that honestly, I was so proud and so happy when I was told who would be replacing me. I'm just really stoked and I'm definitely going to watch the next season as well and see how it all comes together."

It's cool to hear that Rose is so supportive, though it seems unlikely that the actress will return to shoot any final scenes as Kate Kane to make the transition for viewers any easier when the series returns.

