Ruby Rose Addresses BATWOMAN Departure: "It Wasn’t An Easy Decision, But Those Who Know... Know"

Ruby Rose released a statement to accompany the recent news that she won't be reprising the role of Kate Kane for the second season of Batwoman , but the actress has now elaborated in an Instagram post...

Batwoman fans are still reeling from last week's announcement that star Ruby Rose will not be reprising the lead role of Kate Kane for the show's upcoming second season, and the actress has now taken to Instagram to further address the situation.

Rose shared a fan-made video featuring some of her best moments as Gotham's Scarlet Knight, while commenting on her departure in the caption.

Unfortunately, she doesn't touch on why she ultimately decided to part ways with The CW sseries, explaining that she has chosen to remain silent... "for now."

A recent report indicated that Rose parting ways with Batwoman may not have been "100-percent her decision." Apparently, the actress had been unhappy for quite some time, and never really got used to the long hours required of her to lead a major TV series. It's also said that she did not acclimate well to life in Vancouver, where the show is primarily filmed.

Of course, we won't know the full story until Rose decides to share her side. In the meantime, speculation is bound to run rampant.

The search is now on for someone to take up the cape and cowl for the show's already renewed second season.