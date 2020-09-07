Ruby Rose Congratulates New BATWOMAN Javicia Leslie On Taking Over As Gotham's Scarlet Knight

Last night, it was officially announced that The CW had found their new Batwoman in God Friended Me actress Javicia Leslie, and now the woman she'll replace in the role, Ruby Rose, has shared her support.

After an extensive search, The CW announced last night that God Friended Me actress Javicia Leslie would take over as Batwoman for season 2 of the DC Comics series after original star Ruby Rose's shock exit earlier this year.

As previously reported, Leslie won't actually be replacing Rose as Kate Kane, but will play a brand new character named Ryan Wilder who will inherit the cape and cowl and take up the mantle of Gotham's Scarlet Knight.

Rose has now shown her support for the new Caped Crusader by welcoming Javicia into the Arrowverse and congratulating her on landing what was no doubt a highly sought-after part.

"OMG!! This is amazing!!" Rose wrote in her Instagram post. "I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can't wait to watch season 2... you are going to be amazing!!"

Leslie's casting has been met with somewhat of a mixed response, mainly because a lot of fans are still disappointed that Kate Kane hasn't been recast and she'll be playing a non-canon (well, as far as we know) character.

The actress will get her chance to win people over by putting her own stamp on Batwoman when the show returns early next year.