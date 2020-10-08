RUMOR MILL: BATWOMAN Season 2 Is Reportedly Casting The Villainous Whisper

We know a new hero will don the cape and cowl when Batwoman returns to The CW next year, but has the show found its big bad? A casting call has gone out looking for someone to play the villainous Whisper.

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

Batwoman season two is set to premiere in 2021, but the show is going to be very different when it returns to The CW. Ruby Rose exited the series earlier this year, and Javicia Leslie will be playing a brand new, original character called Ryan Wilder (who dons the cape and cowl after Kate Kane's apparent disappearance).

Needless to say, it's going to be very interesting to see how the series juggles all those dangling plot threads with Alice and Hush if Kate isn't around, but could there be a new big bad to take their place?

The Direct is claiming that a new female villain named "The Whisper" is being cast for season two of Batwoman. The casting call reportedly seeks an actress of any ethnicity in the 20 - 30-year-old range, though no official description of the character has been shared at this point.

It's previously been reported that Scarecrow will be one of Batwoman's main villains moving forward, but who is "The Whisper"? It's likely Whisper A'daire, an agent of Ra's al Ghul, who gave her immortality and the ability to shapeshift. She uses these powers to create a small legion of shapeshifting men, and could make for a decent big bad or a "freak of the week" baddie.

More details about future plans for Batwoman are likely to be revealed at DC FanDome later this month, so we'll be sure to keep you updated as we learn more.