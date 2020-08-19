RUMOR MILL: BATWOMAN Season 2 May Be Looking To Cast Classic Batman Villain Mr. Zsasz

Rumor has it that the upcoming Batwoman season 2 will cast classic Batman villain Mr. Zsasz for his fourth live-action appearance, and it seems Ryan Wilder will have her hands full in Gotham City!

Big chances are coming to Batwoman when it returns to The CW for its second season, with newly created character Ryan Wilder taking over the mantle of the Scarlet Knight from Kate Kane. How that character's absence will be explained remains a mystery to viewers, though new details could be shared during a DC FanDome panel for the series this weekend.

If a new rumor is to be believed, Ryan will have her hands full in Gotham City when she ends up coming face to face with none other than classic Batman baddie Mr. Zsasz.

You'll notice we use "Mr." instead of "Victor" because the casting call that's been put out is for one "Jacob Zsasz," presumably a family member or variation on the comic book villain. However, he has a lot in common with his comic book counterpart, so perhaps Victor is just off limits because he recently appeared in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

"[JACOB ZSASZ] Male, Mid 20s-Late 30s, Open Ethnicity, Skilled Hitman," reads the description. "Charismatic. Think Jason Statham. Someone with high, unpredictable energy. Proudly carves tally marks onto skin for every victim he kills. Must be willing to buzzcut hair or go bald/shave head.

This marks Zsasz's fourth live-action appearance as he was also part of Gotham as a recurring villain after previously appearing in Batman Begins in a cameo role.

