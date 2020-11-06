WWE Superstar Sonya Deville On 2020 Being Her Year, Mandy Rose, Women's Tag Team Titles, & More - EXCLUSIVE

We know a lot of you guys are big wrestling fans, so when we caught up with Sonya Deville to talk about her Batwoman aspirations, we made sure to ask some questions about her future as a WWE Supertar...

Earlier today, we shared our interview with WWE Superstar Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) about her hope to take on the title role in The CW's Batwoman. However, we couldn't let her go without asking at least a few questions about her pro wrestling career, especially as her star is on the rise.

After ending a long term partnership with Mandy Rose, Sonya is embarking on a singles career which feels like it will lead to her winning the SmackDown Women's Championship before 2020 is over.

As well as addressing that possibility, we also asked about her feud with Rose, whether she regrets missing out on a Women's Tag Team title run, the possibility of facing fellow former MMA star Shayna Baszler, and quite a bit more besides. Sonya is clearly confident with her future in the squared circle, and definitely someone with all the makings of WWE's top female star.

Everyone is raving about your recent performances on the mic and in the ring on SmackDown, and calling you the best thing about the show, so do you think 2020 could be your year?

Absolutely. In pro wrestling, or sports entertainment, timing is everything. Everything that I've done up until this point has led me to this exact moment, and I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. My work with tag teams has given me so much experience and a different kind of knowledge of the business through learning from Paige and working with Mandy, and Absolution and Fire & Desire. I just feel really good with where I am right now. I feel like it's where I'm supposed to be, and that some people knew I was capable of what I'm doing lately and some people didn't. They didn't know I had a voice or something to say, and they're learning that now.

Do you regret you and Mandy Rose never having a run with the Women's Tag Team Championships?

I would have loved to have said we were tag team champs, but I think a lot of the reason why not is because we could never get on the same page. I don't think we were ever consistently good for an extended period of time without some sort of betrayal or deception on her end. So, that's kind of simple: I blame her.

So, I'm guessing you're not hoping for any sort of reunion down the line?

[Laughs] No! That little Barbie doll has been going nowhere while I'm going up, so why would I bring that toxic energy back into my life?





Are you hoping that this rivalry pays off with a big match between the line?

I mean, I've beaten Mandy twice fair and square already, so if she really wants a third shot, I'll give it to her. She kind of annoyed me last week when she got involved with mine and Lacey's match, and I don't know what that accomplished, but if she wants to get beat up again, I'll be happy to do so. We've got Backlash and some big PPVs coming up. She can name the time and place, and I'll be happy to embarrass her again.

You've said in the past that you regret not getting the chance to have a match with Ronda Rousey given your MMA background, but do you think a fight with someone like Shayna Baszler could go some way in making up for that?

I think there's so many women who I've yet to face in matches on TV I would have great chemistry with. Me and Shayna could do things in the ring no other women could possibly do together. I think the same goes for me and Asuka. We've always had good matches at live events and down in NXT, but no one has ever really seen it on TV, so I would love to have an extended series with her. Becky, who is obviously not here right now, but when she comes back, I would love to fight her...if she comes back. There are tonnes of women I'm looking to beat up, but Shayna's definitely one of them!

