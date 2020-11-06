WWE's Sonya Deville On Wanting To Play BATWOMAN, Whether She's Auditioned, Pride Month, & More - EXCLUSIVE

We recently caught up with WWE Superstar Sonya Deville to discuss her Batwoman aspirations, what she could bring to the role, what it would mean to play an openly gay comic book character, and much more...

Last month, it was revealed that Ruby Rose had decided to hang up her cape and cowl after starring in Batwoman for just one season. Soon after, we learned that The CW would be looking for another actress from the LGBTQ+ community to take over as the Scarlet Knight, and one name which has kept coming up ever since is WWE Superstar Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato).

The first openly gay female wrestler in the company's history, she's become an instant fan-favourite choice to play Batwoman, and is currently one of the top stars on FOX's Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier today, we had the opportunity to talk to Sonya about the outpouring of support surrounding her taking on the role of Batwoman, and talked in detail about everything from what she would bring to the role to whether she's met with The CW and her aspirations to both wrestle and act.

We also discuss the Sonya's newly launched "Rainbow Love" clothing line, got her touching and inspirational thoughts on Pride Month, and much more besides. Needless to say, we want to pass on a massive thank you to Sonya for taking the time to talk to us, and definitely wish her all the best in nabbing the role of the Caped Crusader as she would be a kick-ass Batwoman!





How did you first learn that The CW is looking for a new Batwoman?

I actually got tagged in something on Instagram or Twitter by one of my fans saying, 'Oh my God, Sonya would be the perfect replacement for Ruby Rose.' I was like, 'Wait a second, Ruby Rose stepped down?' I had no idea, and so then I looked online and saw that she had stepped down from the role, so was like, 'Oh wow, this is like a dream role right here.'

It's been confirmed that the Batwoman in season 2 will be a new character called Ryan Wilder, so how would you feel about playing a new creation rather than following Ruby Rose as another Kate Kane?

I think that's always cool because Ruby obviously did a great job with the character, and you don't ever want to be a different version of somebody else. You want to be a new version of yourself, and so I think that would be an amazing opportunity to create a new role and bring something very different to it, you know?





Absolutely. Now, I know you've been talking about the role on social media, but have you had any contact with The CW at all or been given the chance to audition?

In progress. I'm working on it. [Laughs] I'll say that.

Do you have any concerns about how taking on a big commitment like Batwoman would affect your wrestling career?

What I do in the ring with WWE is my priority right now, and it's my #1. But, people film movies all the time, and television roles, while working for WWE, so nothing is impossible.

Have you got WWE's support when it comes to potentially playing the character, or is it something still very much in the early stages for you right now?

I think they would be on board, but yes, very early stages right now.

What would it mean for you as an openly gay woman to be able to play an openly gay superhero like Batwoman? Is that part of the appeal when it comes to a role like this?

Yeah, absolutely. Growing up in general as a female, female superheroes are so inspiring and so cool, but they weren't always the most prevalent. You had Wonder Woman and Batwoman, but it was so cool to me to not only see a strong female being portrayed on a network like The CW, but that Batwoman is gay. That was so, so cool to me. I remember seeing when Ruby Rose got the part and being like, 'Oh my God, that's so badass.' The fact they want to keep it in the LGBTQ+ community I think is something that's really, really cool. I would love to be able to be the one to continue that inspiring message.