BLACK LIGHTNING: New Promo For S3, E10: "The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn"





"The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)



LYNN'S TROUBLES BEGIN TO INTENSIFY - Jefferson (Cress Williams) navigates his new reality following the events of the Red Wave, and Lynn's (Christine Adams) determination to save the meta kids deepens her troubles. Meanwhile, Anissa/Blackbird (Nafessa Williams,) faces new challenges. Lastly, Jennifer's (China Anne McClain) bond with Brandon (guest star Jahking Guillory) begins to grow. James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (#310). Original airdate 1/20/2020.

After three seasons,is finally in the Arrowverse, which - considering that he's now a founding member of the Justice League - should hopefully result in him and his family showing up for more crossovers down the line, including whatever they have planned for next year.Meanwhile, back in Freeland, Jefferson (Cress Williams) finds his family in dire straits with Anissa (Nafessa Williams) leading the resistance, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) dealing with possibly having killed and Lynn (Christine Adams) still working with the wrong people.