BLACK LIGHTNING: New Promo For S3, E10: "The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn"
With Black Lightning now firmly set in the Arrowverse, next week's episode will see Jefferson return home to a new reality where Lynn, Anissa and Jennifer all find themselves in trouble.
After three seasons, Black Lightning
is finally in the Arrowverse, which - considering that he's now a founding member of the Justice League - should hopefully result in him and his family showing up for more crossovers down the line, including whatever they have planned for next year.
Meanwhile, back in Freeland, Jefferson (Cress Williams) finds his family in dire straits with Anissa (Nafessa Williams) leading the resistance, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) dealing with possibly having killed and Lynn (Christine Adams) still working with the wrong people.
"The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)
To check out photos from next week's episode, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!
LYNN'S TROUBLES BEGIN TO INTENSIFY - Jefferson (Cress Williams) navigates his new reality following the events of the Red Wave, and Lynn's (Christine Adams) determination to save the meta kids deepens her troubles. Meanwhile, Anissa/Blackbird (Nafessa Williams,) faces new challenges. Lastly, Jennifer's (China Anne McClain) bond with Brandon (guest star Jahking Guillory) begins to grow. James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (#310). Original airdate 1/20/2020.
Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man wrestling with a secret. As the father of two daughters and principal of a charter high school that also serves as a safe haven for young people in a New Orleans neighborhood overrun by gang violence, he is a hero to his community. Nine years ago, Pierce was a hero of a different sort. Gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, he used those powers to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life on the line, and seeing the effects of the damage and loss that his alter ego was inflicting on his family, he left his Super Hero days behind and settled into being a principal and a dad. Choosing to help his city without using his superpowers, he watched his daughters Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grow into strong young women, even though his marriage to their mother, Lynn (Christine Adams), suffered. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, and those he cares about in the crosshairs of the menacing local gang The One Hundred, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.
Black Lightning features:
Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning
China Anne McClain as Jennifer Pierce/Lightning
Nafessa Williams as Anissa Pierce/Thunder
Christine Adams as Lynn Pierce
Marvin "Krondon" Jones III as Tobias Whale
Damon Gupton as Inspector William Henderson
James Remar as Peter Gambi
Jordan Calloway as Khalil Payne/Painkiller
Black Lightning returns with an all-new episode January 20
