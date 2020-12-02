BLACK LIGHTNING: New Promo For Season 3, Episode 14: "The Book of War: Chapter One: Homecoming"
After one of its biggest hours of year, Black Lightning is taking next week off, but when it returns, get ready for war as Jefferson Pierce leads his team into battle against the Markovians.
"The Book of War: Chapter One: Homecoming" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)
WAR - As the battle continues, old alliances are revisited and new alliances forged. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Benny Boom directed the episode written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd (#314). Original airdate 2/24/2020.
Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man wrestling with a secret. As the father of two daughters and principal of a charter high school that also serves as a safe haven for young people in a New Orleans neighborhood overrun by gang violence, he is a hero to his community. Nine years ago, Pierce was a hero of a different sort. Gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, he used those powers to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life on the line, and seeing the effects of the damage and loss that his alter ego was inflicting on his family, he left his Super Hero days behind and settled into being a principal and a dad. Choosing to help his city without using his superpowers, he watched his daughters Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grow into strong young women, even though his marriage to their mother, Lynn (Christine Adams), suffered. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, and those he cares about in the crosshairs of the menacing local gang The One Hundred, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.
Black Lightning features:
Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning
China Anne McClain as Jennifer Pierce/Lightning
Nafessa Williams as Anissa Pierce/Thunder
Christine Adams as Lynn Pierce
Marvin "Krondon" Jones III as Tobias Whale
Damon Gupton as Inspector William Henderson
James Remar as Peter Gambi
Jordan Calloway as Khalil Payne/Painkiller
Black Lightning returns with an all-new episode February 24
