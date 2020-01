DAREDEVIL Actress Rosario Dawson Set To Star In Ava DuVernay's DMZ Pilot For HBO Max

Rosario Dawson () has signed on to play the lead in Ava Duvernay's adaptation of DC Vertigo comic seriesfor the HBO Max streaming service.The fan-favorite actress will play a character named Alma, "a fierce medic who saves lives while desperately searching for her lost son. As she contends with the gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords who now control the lawless island, she becomes the unlikely source of what everyone there has lost: hope."DuVernay, who is also working on amovie for Warner Bros., will direct the project with showrunner and Executive Producer Roberto Patino on board as writer.the filmmaker said in a statement last year.The comic is set in the near future, where a Second American Civil War has turned the island of Manhattan into a demilitarized zone (DMZ), caught between forces of the United States of America and secessionist Free States of America.Anyfans out there? If so, what do you make of this casting news? Let us know in the comments.