DAREDEVIL Actress Rosario Dawson Set To Star In Ava DuVernay's DMZ Pilot For HBO Max
Rosario Dawson (Daredevil, Sin City) has signed on to play the lead in Ava Duvernay's adaptation of DC Vertigo comic series DMZ for the HBO Max streaming service.
We found out late last year that New Gods director Ava DuVernay would helm a small-screen adaptation of Brian Wood's DMZ for HBO Max, & it's now being reported that Rosario Dawson will play the lead role.
The fan-favorite actress will play a character named Alma, "a fierce medic who saves lives while desperately searching for her lost son. As she contends with the gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords who now control the lawless island, she becomes the unlikely source of what everyone there has lost: hope."
DuVernay, who is also working on a New Gods movie for Warner Bros., will direct the project with showrunner and Executive Producer Roberto Patino on board as writer.
“DMZ is a special project to me as it marks a key collaboration with my company Array Filmworks, the excellent team at Warner Bros TV and the dynamo Roberto Patino,” the filmmaker said in a statement last year. “We’ve all worked diligently on this material, and I’ve witnessed Roberto in action. He’s insanely talented and cares about telling stories with maximum impact and imagination. I’m eager to share this one with DC fans.”
The comic is set in the near future, where a Second American Civil War has turned the island of Manhattan into a demilitarized zone (DMZ), caught between forces of the United States of America and secessionist Free States of America.
Any DMZ fans out there? If so, what do you make of this casting news? Let us know in the comments.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]