DC Universe On Its Last Legs As DC's Jim Lee Confirms Original Shows Will Move To HBO Max

After a shocking series of layoffs earlier this week, which left a third of the DC Comics' editorial staff and a vast majority of the DC Universe staff without a job, new details have emerged from publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee regarding the future of the seemingly doomed streaming service.

In a lengthy new interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Lee confirmed that all original content from the DC Universe will indeed be moving to the recently launched HBO Max at some point before the end of the year. This would presumably include the third season of Titans, the fourth season of Young Justice, and the next respective seasons of Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn, granted of course that both are renewed for follow-up outings.

It was previously announced that Stargirl would be moving to The CW exclusively for its second season while Swamp Thing remains canceled.

With the move, HBO Max will further bolster its already impressive upcoming lineup of original DC programming, which will include the likes of Green Lantern, Justice League Dark, DC Super Hero High, Strange Adventures, and an untitled live-action GCPD series set in the world of Matt Reeves' The Batman.

As for the rest of the DC Universe, it appears as though it will remain active in some capacity with its backlist catalog of nearly 25,000 different comic titles, but details are currently murky at best with Lee promising to divulge more at a later date.