DC UNIVERSE Streaming Platform No Longer Offering Yearly Subscriptions

Further evidence suggests that DC Universe's days are numbered, as the streaming platform has now stopped offering a yearly subscription as an option to fans looking to sign up to the HBO Max alternative!

It's been confirmed that the $74.99 per year subscription option for the DC Universe streaming platform is no longer available. Signing up to that saved customers roughly $20 over a twelve-month period, but now only the $7.99 per month choice remains.

If WarnerMedia is no longer offering a yearly subscription, there's a very strong chance they don't anticipate DC Universe being around a year from now. That's not overly surprising all things considered, and HBO Max may have been the final nail in the streaming platform's proverbial coffin.

Recently, Doom Patrol was moved to HBO Max, while Stargirl has a new, permanent home on The CW.

That leaves little in the way of exclusive content, and with Zack Snyder's Justice League debuting on WarnerMedia's new streaming platform rather than DC Universe, it's clear which of them the company is pushing as a must-have for willing subscribers out there.

Titans is now the last show standing for the most part, and while a season 3 is in development, the general feeling seems to be that the end is nigh for DC Universe. In May, it was reported that its time is limited, with a focus being put on the comic book content it offers over film and television.

Click HERE for more DC Universe news from CBM!