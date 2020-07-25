DOOM PATROL: It's Father/Daughter Bonding Time In Photos From Season 2, Episode 8: "Dad Patrol"

The penultimate hour of Doom Patrol season two will be big on father/daughter bonding time as The Chief spends time with Dorothy and Cliff also reconnects with his own daughter while Larry helps Jane.

Determined to prove her worth in The Underground, Jane brings Larry to rural Arkansas to help her retrieve an invaluable item. Niles organizes a special day for Dorothy, who hides a personal development from her declining father. Cliff gives father-daughter bonding with Clara his best shot, while Rita embraces her superhero status as "The Beekeeper" and Vic is forced to confront the real Roni.































DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.