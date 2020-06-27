DOOM PATROL: It's Time To Party In The New Promo & Stills For Season 2, Episode 4: "Sex Patrol"

Get ready to party! Next week, on DC's Doom Patrol , the team holds a massive rager with the Dannyzens as they party to help resuscitate their old friend. Meanwhile, Crazy Jane sings a big number.

In an effort to resuscitate Danny the Brick, next week's episode of Doom Patrol will see the team put on their party hats as they let all of the Dannyzens into Doom Manor to help them rage through the night and into the day and possibly back into the next week until their friend gets back to his normal state.

Meanwhile, Rita Farr (April Bowlby) continues her superhero training and enlists Flex Mentallo's (Devan Chandler Long) services to help her take the next step in her training. However, it looks like things are going to get considerably racier than either could've anticipated.





When the Dannyzens throw a massive party at Doom Manor to resuscitate Danny the Brick, Dorothy longs to join the festivities and experience life as a grown-up. As the party rages on, Rita asks Flex Mentallo (guest star DEVAN CHANDLER LONG) to help unleash her full potential – which has some dangerously racy consequences.

Check out the new photos from episode four, titled "Sex Patrol," below and click-through to view in hi-res!

DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.