DOOM PATROL: Karen Obilom Joins The Cast Of Season 2 As A Character With A Major Connection To Cyborg
While Titans may have already released its second season, many fans are still waiting for the sophomore outing of the DC Universe’s other hit series, Doom Patrol. Fortunately, following the recent announcement that Abigail Shapiro will play Dorothy Spinner, we have some more casting news that will surely get fans eager for season 2.
After the recent casting of Dorothy Spinner, a new report reveals Karen Obilom (Games People Play) has also joined the cast of Doom Patrol season 2 as the mysterious Roni Evers. Hit the jump for more info.
Per Deadline, Games People Play star Karen Obilom has landed a recurring role on Doom Patrol as Roni Evers. According to the report Evers is “a military veteran with a mysterious past who Vic Stone/Cyborg (Wade) meets while attending a PTSD support group.”
Although it sounds as if the two characters may start off friendly, bonding over their traumatic experiences, Obilom appears to be playing a gender-bent version of Ronald Evers, a character that eventually becomes one of Cyborg’s foes and a cyborg himself.
There is currently no set premiere date for Doom Patrol season 2, but Diane Guerrero, Brendan Frasier, Jovian Wade, Timothy Dalton, April Bowlby, and Matt Bomer have been confirmed to return.
