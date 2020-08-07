DOOM PATROL: Lethal Engagement Mode Activated In New Promo & Stills For Season 2, Episode 5: "Finger Patrol"

Ahead of tomorrow's brand new episode of Doom Patrol , the DC Universe has released a fun promo and eight new promotional stills from the hour, which looks to be quite an eventful adventure for the team.

Doom Patrol returns tomorrow with an eventful hour that will see Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro) make a new friend in Baby Doll (Diane Guerrero), but it doesn't look like it's going to go according to plan when Dorothy becomes increasingly annoyed with Doll's extremely childlike antics.

Elsewhere, Larry (Matt Bomer) reconnects with his still-living son and meets his grandchildren for the very first time as they all work together to clean out the home of his recently deceased eldest. He also takes Rita (April Bowlby) along for the ride. Plus, Cyborg (Joivan Wade) tries to get back in the good graces of his recent romantic connection.





Episode 05 - "Finger Patrol"



Airs Thursday, 7/09 on HBO Max and DC Universe



Dorothy finally finds a friend in Baby Doll – until playtime goes awry. Cliff discovers that Niles plans to give him human-like upgrades. Vic devises a plan to win Roni back. After Rita has a lousy audition, Larry brings her along to meet his family and learns more about the life he left behind.

Check out the new photos from episode five, titled "Finger Patrol," below and click-through to view in hi-res!

DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.