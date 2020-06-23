DOOM PATROL: Meet Dorothy Spinner In New Photos From The Season 2 Premiere: "Fun Size Patrol"

Doom Patrol returns for its second season this Thursday with the first three hours of season two, the first of which will introduce Dorothy Spinner and pick up with most of the team still bite-sized.

With Doom Patrol set to return on Thursday, the DC Universe and HBO Max have released a ton of photos from the first three episodes of season two. The first of the three hours will pick up a short while after the events of last season's finale with the entire team, save for Negative Man (Matt Bomer), still miniaturized.

However, while the team seeks out a way to get back to normal, they also have to deal with the fallout from releasing Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro) as they get acquainted with her many "imaginary" friends.

DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.