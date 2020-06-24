DOOM PATROL: Red Jack Attacks The Chief In New Photos From Season 2, Episode 3: "Pain Patrol"

While the season's primary antagonist has yet-to-reveal him- or herself, episode three will introduce another strange villain in Red Jack, who has his sights set on feeding off the pain of the team.

After being revealed in the most recent trailer, the villainous Red Jack (Roger Floyd) has been confirmed to make his debut in episode three after he takes Negative Man (Matt Bomer) prisoner, which leads to The Chief (Timothy Dalton) and Rita Farr (April Bowlby) entering his interdimensional palace to bring their friend home.

Meanwhile, on the homefront, Robotman (Brendan Fraser) - after seeing what Niles would do for Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro) - will attempt to reconnect with his own very much still living daughter, but as the pictures reveal, it's not going to go as well as he might think.

In the wake of a terrifying omen, Niles and Rita enter the interdimensional palace of the infamous Red Jack (guest star ROGER FLOYD), who feeds on pain and has taken Larry prisoner. Jane is called to The Underground to receive an ultimatum, while her physical body travels to Florida with Cliff, who’s eager to prove he’s a good father. Back at the manor, Dorothy’s game of hide and seek ends badly.

DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.