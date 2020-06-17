DOOM PATROL Season 2 Trailer Introduces New Villains Red Jack, Doctor Tyme, And... The SeX-Men!

There was a lot of speculation that The SeX-Men could show up in Season 2 of DC Universe's Doom Patrol , and they make their grand entrance in this brand new trailer along with several other new villains.

DC Universe recently announced that we'll be rejoining Robot Man, Crazy Jane and the rest of the misfit heroes much sooner than expected on June 25th, and on the heels of last week's first teaser, we now have a much better look at the second season of Doom Patrol courtesy of a typically bonkers full trailer.

When we last saw the team of deranged do-gooders in the Season 1 finale they'd been forced to miniaturize themselves in order to escape Mr. Nobody and survive Negative Man's (Matt Bomer) nuclear blast (a megalomaniacal cockroach named Ezekiel and a vengeful rat called Admiral Whiskers were also involved), and it looks like we're going to be spending some more time with the tiny teammates while The Chief (Timothy Dalton) enlists the aid of Willoughby Kipling (Mark Sheppard) to return them to normal.

Meanwhile, Cyborg (Joivan Wade) will try to help Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) to become a "superhero," while Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero) attempts to maintain control of The Underground.

The footage also introduces us to several new villains, including The Candlemaker, Red Jack, Doctor Tyme and a government-sponsored team who specialize in supernatural sexual situations known as, you guessed it, the SeX-Men.

DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

Are you guys looking forward to more Doom Patrol? Let us know in the comments.