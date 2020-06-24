DOOM PATROL: The Team Tracks Down Dr. Tyme In New Photos From Season 2, Episode 2: "Tyme Patrol"

For reasons that will become clear after the premiere, episode two of Doom Patrol will see the team track down a bizarre villain named Dr. Tyme who may hold the key to helping The Chief with a big task.

The second hour of Doom Patrol's three-part return on Thursday will see the team get back to action as they embark on their first mission since growing to their regular sizes. This mission will involve the squad tracking down a mysterious - and quite bizarre - villain named Dr. Tyme (Brandon Perea).

Without getting into spoilers, the heroes will be tasked with acquiring some of his special time-altering space mineral, which they hope will help The Chief (Timothy Dalton) and Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro) get out of their dangerous new predicament.

Cliff, Jane, and Rita pursue Dr. Tyme (guest star BRANDON PEREA) – and his time-altering space mineral – in their reluctant quest to help Niles and Dorothy. At a support group, Vic meets Roni (guest star KAREN OBILOM), a feisty military vet who challenges his beliefs. And Larry comes face-to-face with his past at a funeral.



Harry Jierjian directed the episode which is written by April Fitzsimmons and Neil Reynolds. Guest stars in the episode include Abigail Shapiro as Dorothy Spinnor, John Getz as Paul Trainor, Karen Obilom as Roni Evers, Brandon Perea as Dr. Jonathan Tyme, and Mark Ashworth as Rupert.

Check out the new photos from episode two, titled "Tyme Patrol," below and click-through to view in hi-res!

DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.