GOTHAM: New Behind The Scenes Still Reveal A Terrifying Look At Cameron Monaghan Twisted Joker

Some newly revealed photos from behind the scenes of Gotham offer a fresh look at Cameron Monaghan's hideously scarred and terrifying take on the Clown Prince of Crime. Check them out after the jump...

Gotham ended on FOX last year, and while it was often divisive, it also had a sizeable fanbase. During its final season, Cameron Monaghan stole the show as Joker, and while his origins were undeniably convoluted and a little silly, there was no faulting the actor's twisted and terrifying performance.

Now, some new behind the scenes photos have been revealed showing just how messed up Monaghan's Clown Prince of Crime was. In terms of appearance, he could give Joaquin Phoenix's take a run for its money, and this Joker is arguably more comic accurate from a purely visual perspective.

There are no plans for a Gotham follow-up of any sort, but a prequel series loosely connected to the show can be found in Pennyworth, a show which focuses on Alfred Pennyworth and Thomas Wayne's early years. It's a fun series, and one which should definitely make fans of the FOX drama happy.

Check out these Joker photos in the Instagram post below:

