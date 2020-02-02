HARLEY QUINN And Co. Get Set To Rescue Poison Ivy In The New Promo For Season 1, Episode 11

They've been at odds for the past few episodes, but a new promo for the upcoming episode of Harley Quinn reveals the villain will reform her crew, as she attempts a daring mission to rescue Poison Ivy...

After a blood-soaked reunion with her estranged family, the next episode of Harley Quinn will see the titular villain bring her crew back together following the shocking news that Poison Ivy was captured.



And thanks to a brand-new promo for the animated DC Universe series, fans now have their first look at the upcoming adventure, which as usual will include more than a few hilarious hijinks and some over-the-top violence.



In fact, while we’ll likely have to wait until this Friday to learn whether their rescue mission is a success, the newly released makes it clear Lake Bell’s Ivy isn’t completely helpless, as we see her casually take out a pair of goons.



Check out the exciting new footage below:





