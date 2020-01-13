HARLEY QUINN: Aquaman Arrives In The Exciting New Promo For Season 1, Episode 8: "L.O.D.R.S.V.P."

We've already seen a few members of the Justice League appear in DC Universe's Harley Quinn, but now a new promo for the show reveals that Aquaman will finally get the chance to make his presence known.

While much of the first season of Harley Quinn has seen the titular villain embark on a variety of different adventures, most of them were a result of her efforts to finally make it into the Legion of Doom.



Unfortunately, even after building her own crew and pulling off several successful missions, she has yet to be offered a membership to the legendary team of villains. However, a new promo for this Friday’s episode suggests she may just have a shot at earning a coveted position in the group.



Of course, in typical Harley Quinn fashion, complications arise as Aquaman arrives to bust the latest get together held by the Legion of Doom, an event attended by Harley, Poison Ivy and Kite Man.



Check out the hilarious new footage from the animated DC Universe series below:





