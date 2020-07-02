HARLEY QUINN Creator Paul Dini On the Voices From Krypton Podcast, Talking BTAS To Birds Of Prey

At the time, he had been one of the writers working to bring Batman: The Animated Series to life, and in his attempt to do something different with the Joker, he gradually came up with the idea for Harley Quinn. Now Dini is appearing on the Voices From Krypton podcast, just as enthused for Birds of Prey as everybody else. Over the course of this conversation he reflects on how Harley came into existence in the first place, why she managed to connect with the audience in the way that she has and how she’s changed over the years. Also, as a writer who has spent much of his time working with pre-existing characters, he seems genuinely enthusiastic about the way Harley has been brought forward by different writers, though he makes it clear that she’s never really too far away from him.





