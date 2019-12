HARLEY QUINN Discovers The Batcave In The Promo For Season 1, Episode 6: "You're a Damn Good Cop, Jim Gordon"

Harley Quinn - "You're a Damn Good Cop, Jim Gordon"



When Clayface loses his arm in a heist, it turns out to be not only evidence for Jim Gordon (Christopher Meloni), but also a key witness against Harley and her crew.

The latest episode of Harley Quinn saw Kaley Cuoco's crazed villain overcome her most recent identity, and with that problem resolved, next week's installment will see Quinn shift her focus back to her criminal ventures. Of course, as fans have come to expect with this series, her latest endeavor won't go smoothly and will feature plenty of hilarious hijinks. In fact, based on the official promo for the upcoming episode, one of the fun encounters we will see is another confrontation between Batman and Harley. But the dynamic between The Dark Knight and Quinn won't be the only relationship explored in the episode, as the synopsis for next week's installment teases an odd connection between Jim Gordon and Clayface's sentient arm.