HARLEY QUINN Discovers The Batcave In The Promo For Season 1, Episode 6: "You're a Damn Good Cop, Jim Gordon"
The latest episode of Harley Quinn saw Kaley Cuoco’s crazed villain overcome her most recent identity, and with that problem resolved, next week’s installment will see Quinn shift her focus back to her criminal ventures.
She's already faced Batman a few times this season, but the official promo for next week's episode of Harley Quinn reveals the titular baddie will finally discover the Dark Knight's legendary Batcave...
Of course, as fans have come to expect with this series, her latest endeavor won’t go smoothly and will feature plenty of hilarious hijinks. In fact, based on the official promo for the upcoming episode, one of the fun encounters we will see is another confrontation between Batman and Harley.
But the dynamic between The Dark Knight and Quinn won’t be the only relationship explored in the episode, as the synopsis for next week’s installment teases an odd connection between Jim Gordon and Clayface’s sentient arm.
Check out the exciting new footage below:
Harley Quinn - "You're a Damn Good Cop, Jim Gordon"
When Clayface loses his arm in a heist, it turns out to be not only evidence for Jim Gordon (Christopher Meloni), but also a key witness against Harley and her crew.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]