HARLEY QUINN Explores Her Subconscious In The New Promo For Season 1, Episode 5: "Being Harley Quinn"

After battling Robin and Batman in the latest episode, the promo for next week's installment of Harley Quinn reveals the baddie will need some help from her team to deal with a serious identity crisis...

After several episodes, last night's installment of Harley Quinn finally saw the titular villain establish a full crew, taking her one step closer to achieving her goal of becoming one of the greatest baddies in the DC universe.



However, based upon the newly released promo for next week’s episode of the DC Universe series, Quinn will have to shift her focus from her crew and towards herself, as it becomes clear that the insane clown needs some psychological help.



Of course, in typical Harley Quinn fashion, this care won’t come in the form of any ordinary practices, as Dr. Psycho will utilize his psychic abilities to take the entire team on a trip through the leader’s mind.



Check out the exciting new promo below:







